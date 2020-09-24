Over 60% of Russians Not Ready to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 to Travel Abroad - Poll

More than 60 percent of Russian citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to be able to go abroad if vaccination becomes a mandatory condition for travel, according to the results of a recent poll by the travel service website, Tutu.ru, obtained by Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) More than 60 percent of Russian citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to be able to go abroad if vaccination becomes a mandatory condition for travel, according to the results of a recent poll by the travel service website, Tutu.ru, obtained by Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in September, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of the entities behind the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, said that the fund was discussing the introduction of immune certificates that would confirm the vaccination or the high antibody titer with different countries to help international travel amid the pandemic.

According to Adviser to the Russian Health Minister Sergey Glagolev, a vaccination certificate is highly likely to complement a visa or a passport in the coming years.

"About 41 percent of respondents said that in this case they would rather refuse to travel abroad, and another 20 percent will try to bypass the system in order to go abroad but without vaccinations," the poll found.

Meanwhile, only 19 percent of Russians were ready to get vaccinated to travel abroad, while another 18 percent said that their decision would depend on the vaccine. Two percent of those surveyed said they had already been vaccinated.

The study was conducted among 2,120 people.