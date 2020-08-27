UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60% Of Russians Prefer Domestic Vaccine To Foreign One - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Over 60% of Russians Prefer Domestic Vaccine to Foreign One - Poll

More than 60 percent of Russians prefer a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 over a foreign one, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More than 60 percent of Russians prefer a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 over a foreign one, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Thursday.

Two polls were conducted on the issue from August 21-24 among 978 Russian medics and from August 21-22 among 1,094 adult citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6 percent.

"In a hypothetical situation of choosing between domestic and foreign vaccines against the coronavirus (similarly priced) the vast majority, 62 percent, prefer a Russian one, 12 percent - a foreign one," the pollster said in a statement.

Among medical specialists, 59 percent spoke in favor of a domestic vaccine, while 19 percent opted for a foreign one.

Among the citizens 46 percent of respondents consider vaccination necessary, with 56 percent of medics sharing the sentiment.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.

Related Topics

Russia August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China welcomes Iran-IAEA deal on resolution of saf ..

3 minutes ago

Mourning processions held peacefully

3 minutes ago

Rs 8.6785b distributed under Ehsaas programme

3 minutes ago

I-voting to pave way for reliable, trouble-free vo ..

3 minutes ago

Rivers Jhelum, Chenab to become furious in next 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Flower park being established at filth depot site

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.