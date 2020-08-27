Over 60% of Russians Prefer Domestic Vaccine to Foreign One - Poll

More than 60 percent of Russians prefer a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 over a foreign one, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More than 60 percent of Russians prefer a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 over a foreign one, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Thursday.

Two polls were conducted on the issue from August 21-24 among 978 Russian medics and from August 21-22 among 1,094 adult citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6 percent.

"In a hypothetical situation of choosing between domestic and foreign vaccines against the coronavirus (similarly priced) the vast majority, 62 percent, prefer a Russian one, 12 percent - a foreign one," the pollster said in a statement.

Among medical specialists, 59 percent spoke in favor of a domestic vaccine, while 19 percent opted for a foreign one.

Among the citizens 46 percent of respondents consider vaccination necessary, with 56 percent of medics sharing the sentiment.

On August 11, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.