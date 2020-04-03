Over 60% of Russians Trust President Putin - Poll

More than half of Russian citizens, 62 percent to be exact, say that they have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) More than half of Russian citizens, 62 percent to be exact, say that they have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday said.

According to the FOM survey, which was taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 62 percent of respondents trust the head of state, 28 percent do not, and the remaining 9 percent were unable to give a definitive answer. At the same time, 64 percent of respondents believed that Putin was doing his job well, 22 percent felt the opposite, and 13 percent could not answer definitely.

The poll by FOM was conducted from March 28-29 among 4,000 respondents in 53 regions throughout Russia. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.