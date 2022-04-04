UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Spanish Residents Reduce Electricity, Fuel Consumption - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Over 60% of Spanish Residents Reduce Electricity, Fuel Consumption - Poll

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) A total of 62.5% of Spanish residents have reduced their electricity consumption and 58% have started using less automobile fuel, as energy prices went up worldwide due to the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and Western sanctions, according to a poll conducted by Spanish newspaper El Pais together with Cadena Ser broadcaster.

The poll was conducted from March 22-28 in an online format. In total, 2,000 Spanish over the age of 18 (except for those living in Ceuta and Melilla) participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error did not exceed 2.2%.

According to the poll, 16% of the respondents have not yet begun to reduce fuel and electricity consumption, but are considering such an option.

Almost half of the interviewees stopped using heating at home, 44% started to buy less food and consumer goods, and 22% decided to stock up for a rainy day.

As for future prospects, 7 out of 10 respondents believe that the armed conflict in Ukraine will have a long-term negative impact on the Spanish and the EU economies.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions have had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.

