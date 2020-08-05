UrduPoint.com
Over 60% Of Sri Lankan Nationals Cast Ballots In Parliamentary Elections - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Over 60% of Sri Lankan Nationals Cast Ballots in Parliamentary Elections - Commission

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) More than 50 percent of Sri Lankans took part in the parliamentary elections held on Wednesday, the national election watchdog said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in early March and set the snap elections for April 25. In mid-April, the election watchdog pushed back the vote to June 20 in light of the coronavirus epidemic. Later, it announced that another delay is warranted due to the epidemiological situation and rescheduled the parliamentary elections for August 5.

A total of 7,450 candidates competed for 225 seats in the parliament and they represented 20 political parties and 34 independent groups.

About 16.2 million Sri Lankans were eligible to vote and as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all voters were required to wear masks and maintain social distance at polling stations.

The vote counting will not begin immediately after the closure of polling stations as it usually happens, but the next day at 07:00 a.m. (01:30 GMT).

