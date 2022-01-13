UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Ukrainians Reluctant To Participate In Protests - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:17 PM

The share of Ukrainian nationals who would rather not get involved in any protest activity has increased by 7 points year-on-year to 64% in 2021, a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll showed on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The share of Ukrainian nationals who would rather not get involved in any protest activity has increased by 7 points year-on-year to 64% in 2021, a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll showed on Thursday.

"The share of those who said they were not ready to participate in any mass protest activities has changed from 57% in 2020 to 64% in 2021," the pollster said.

As of December 2021, 32.4% of respondents said they were ready to protest, which is 5.6% less than the year before.

KIIS surveyed 2,000 adults across Ukraine, except for the breakaway Donbas region, from December 3-11, 2021. The margin of error ranged from 1.1% to 2.4%.

