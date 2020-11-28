UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Participants of Anti-Lockdown Protest Detained in UK Capital - London Police

More than 60 people have been detained in the UK capital during a protest against the government's coronavirus-related lockdown measures, London's Metropolitan Police Service said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) More than 60 people have been detained in the UK capital during a protest against the government's coronavirus-related lockdown measures, London's Metropolitan Police Service said on Saturday.

Several hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in central London to express their protest against the coronavirus-related restrictions. Some of the demonstrators clashed with police officers.

"Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home," the police wrote on Twitter.

Anti-lockdown protests have been repeatedly held in the UK since the start of the pandemic. In early November, police detained as many as 190 people during such a demonstration.

