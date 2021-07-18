WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) More than 20 people had to get treatment at hospitals after a chemical leak occurred at the children's pool at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) said.

"26 people transported to area hospitals. Chemicals believed to be involved hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid. An investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing," the HCFMO said on Twitter on Saturday.

In a later tweet, HCFMO said that an additional 39 people had gone through decontamination and that the fire marshal's office was working on air monitoring.

According to NBC news, the 26 people who were taken to hospitals include a 3-year-old who was "under severe condition."

NBC quoted Six Flags spokeswoman Sandra Daniels as saying on Saturday that some guests in one section of the park in Spring, Texas, reported feeling unwell with respiratory irritation. Daniels said the park was cleared amid an investigation into the cause of the incident.