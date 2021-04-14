Over 60 People Arrested at Minnesota Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Minnesota police arrested over 60 people for rioting and other offenses on the third consecutive night of protests for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Fox news broadcaster reported citing State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer.

The third night of protests saw police officers use chemical reagents and flashbangs to disperse the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene earlier in the day. Protesters threw various objects, mainly plastic bottles of water and firecrackers, and verbally attacked police officers who urged the crowd multiple times to disperse and warned them of consequences of not obeying a curfew.

According to Langer, the police was seeing "unacceptable" behavior, which it was not going to "tolerate." The arrests were made over "riot and other criminal behaviours," Langer was quoted as saying.

The detentions come after another 40 people were arrested on Monday as rioters clashed with police officers in Brooklyn Center. Protesters have been asking for an independent investigation in Wright's shooting.

Wright was allegedly fatally shot by police officer Kim Potter after being stopped for having expired car registration plates. It was soon discovered that Wright had an outstanding warrant on him and an arrest was attempted.