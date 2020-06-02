Over 60 People Arrested in Minnesota for Curfew Violations Amid Protests - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) More than 60 people have been detained by the Minnesota authorities for violating a curfew imposed following violent protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody, the US state's Department of Public Safety said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has imposed a nighttime curfew that has been in place since last Friday in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"Authorities arrested 66 people, without incident, on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds for curfew violations following an earlier peaceful protest at the Capitol," the department wrote on Twitter.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who later died. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.