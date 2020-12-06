UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 People Detained During Anti-Security Law Protests In France - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Over 60 People Detained During Anti-Security Law Protests in France - Interior Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) French police have detained 64 people during the protests against the new security legislation across the country on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, adding that eight law enforcement officers were among the injured.

As reported by a Sputnik correspondent earlier in the day, the second consecutive Saturday of protests in Paris grew into unrest as demonstrators began throwing objects at the law enforcement, to which the latter responded by firing tear gas. The Paris police have said that 30 demonstrators were arrested in the capital on Saturday.

"Hooligans are damaging the republic. I express my support for our police officers and gendarmes, who are again under attack. 64 arrests. There are eight security officers among the injured," Darmanin tweeted.

Riots continue at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, the final point of the protest. The police have used tear gas against demonstrators several times.

Similar protests were held in a number of other French cities as well.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on November 24, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill's Article 24 entails one-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images and video containing identifiable personal details of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Protest Police Interior Minister Parliament Fine Paris Lead November Gas

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

11 minutes ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

26 minutes ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

41 minutes ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

1 hour ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

1 hour ago

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.