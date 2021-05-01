UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 People Detained In Istanbul For Attempting To Hold May Day Demonstration - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:55 PM

Over 60 People Detained in Istanbul for Attempting to Hold May Day Demonstration - Reports

Istanbul police on Saturday detained over 60 people, who were trying to hold a May Day demonstration amid a recently introduced coronavirus lockdown, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Istanbul police on Saturday detained over 60 people, who were trying to hold a May Day demonstration amid a recently introduced coronavirus lockdown, media reported.

According to Haberturk broadcaster, several groups of demonstrators gathered to march on Saturday to Taksim Square in Istanbul, which was preemptively cordoned off by the police. Officers did not allow the activists to go to the square and detained over 60 of them. Nearby subway stations were also closed.

May Day was declared an official holiday in Turkey in 2009, but authorities have banned May Day demonstrations on Taksim Square, where 37 people were killed in 1977 as a result of shooting by far-right militants.

Earlier in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a complete lockdown in the country until May 17 over the surging COVID-19 crisis. Trips between cities are possible only with special permission. All organizations and institutions have halted their work, while students have returned to online classes. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has been growing steadily since the beginning of spring and has climbed to over a total of 4.8 million cases.

Related Topics

Militants Police Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan March April May Media All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

62,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,681 reco ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds Gather in London for Kill the Bill Protes ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police North Zone observes Labor Day

1 minute ago

Paris Police Fire Tear Gas at Yellow Vest Proteste ..

1 minute ago

No one to be allowed to create hindrance in work o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.