UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 People Detained In Turkey For Spreading False Information About COVID-19- Ministry

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:19 PM

Over 60 People Detained in Turkey for Spreading False Information About COVID-19- Ministry

The Turkish authorities have detained a total of 64 people for disseminating false information about COVID-19 epidemic via social media, the country's Interior Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Turkish authorities have detained a total of 64 people for disseminating false information about COVID-19 epidemic via social media, the country's Interior Ministry said.

"[The authorities] identified 242 people who posted false and provocative information about coronavirus in social media. Of these, 64 people were detained.

Work is underway to detain other persons who engaged in such activities," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased by 88 percent to 359 within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, four people died of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Turkey Social Media Twitter Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

7 minutes ago

Black laws cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation ..

10 minutes ago

Improved justice system first step towards welfare ..

10 minutes ago

Umar Akmal charged by PCB

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus damaging our fragile economy: Mian Zah ..

16 minutes ago

SA halts entry and prayer in outer courtyards of h ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.