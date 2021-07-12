Over 60 People Died From Lightning Strikes in India on Sunday - Reports

Over 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in northern India on Sunday, including those taking selfies at a medieval palace, according to Indian NDTV broadcaster's Monday report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Over 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in northern India on Sunday, including those taking selfies at a medieval palace, according to Indian NDTV broadcaster's Monday report.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh the death toll was 41. The victims were primarily women and children in rural areas.

In the state of Rajasthan, lightning hit a group of 11 tourists taking selfies during their visit to the Amber Fort; 9 more people died from lightning the same day in different parts of the state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of those killed or injured.

Lightning is a common occurrence in India during the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.