UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 People Died From Lightning Strikes In India On Sunday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

Over 60 People Died From Lightning Strikes in India on Sunday - Reports

Over 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in northern India on Sunday, including those taking selfies at a medieval palace, according to Indian NDTV broadcaster's Monday report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Over 60 people were killed by lightning strikes in northern India on Sunday, including those taking selfies at a medieval palace, according to Indian NDTV broadcaster's Monday report.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh the death toll was 41. The victims were primarily women and children in rural areas.

In the state of Rajasthan, lightning hit a group of 11 tourists taking selfies during their visit to the Amber Fort; 9 more people died from lightning the same day in different parts of the state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of those killed or injured.

Lightning is a common occurrence in India during the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Died Same June September Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi passes 150 organ transp ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs 4 MoUs ..

21 minutes ago

ENEC operating subsidiary Nawah and Westinghouse s ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman to launch First Al Murabbaa Arts Festival

21 minutes ago

CS directs to impose smart lockdowns in areas with ..

1 minute ago

Seven held for running illegal cattle market, exto ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.