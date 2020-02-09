UrduPoint.com
Over 60 People Injured In Deadly Thai Mall Shooting - Health Ministry

Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:00 AM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) At least 63 people were injured in the mass shooting at the shopping mall in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand's Health Ministry said in a bulletin.

According to the information from the ministry, released by the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, all the 63 people injured by the gunman have been taken to city hospitals.

According to Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, 21 people were killed by the gunman, including one special forces policeman.

Two other special forces servicemen were injured, the minister said.

Meanwhile Thairath tv reported on Sunday citing police sources that a total of 25 people were killed by the gunman, a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, who likely remains in the Terminal 21 shopping mall where he carried out the shooting on Saturday.

Police sources told Thairath TV that the gunman is in the mall basement. He has reportedly barricaded himself off and is alone, with no hostages.

