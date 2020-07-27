UrduPoint.com
Over 60 People Killed In Armed Attack On Village In Western Sudan - UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Over 60 People Killed in Armed Attack on Village in Western Sudan - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Over 60 people have been killed and about 60 injured during an attack in the West Darfur province of Sudan, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"More than 60 people were reportedly killed and approximately 60 injured during an armed attack in Masteri Village, north of Beida locality, in West Darfur, on 25 July," the OCHA said in a statement.

Darfur has been facing a conflict between different communities since the 1980s, which significantly escalated in 2003 when rebel groups launched a campaign to topple the government of then-President Omar Bashir. In 2007, the UN Security Council and the African Union sent a joint peacekeeping mission to the region.

The conflict has resulted in around 300,000 casualties and the displacement of up to 3 million people by United Nations estimates.

