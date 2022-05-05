UrduPoint.com

Over 60 People March In Immortal Regiment Parade In India - Russian Diaspora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Over 60 People March in Immortal Regiment Parade in India - Russian Diaspora

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) More than 60 people took part in the Immortal Regiment march in New Delhi on Thursday, Elena Barman, the chairman of the coordination council of the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots, said.

"This is our annual event. Before, we held them online (due to COVID-19), now after a two-year break we gathered to celebrate the holiday and march in the Immortal Regiment. More than 60 people participated in this year's procession. I'm glad that despite the heat, everyone took the time to come and gather here and honor their relatives," Barman said.

In addition to the march itself, Russian Center of Science and Culture in New Delhi held a concert with the participation of Russian and Indian performers.

"The most important thing is that here, on the distant but friendly land of India, people remember this day, people are interested in learning about history and everyone in India, without any exception, has no doubts about the crucial and key role of our country, the Soviet Union, in the victory over Nazism and fascism," Mikhail Ktitorov, head of the cultural division of the Russian embassy in India. said.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on May 9, 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.

Related Topics

India Russia New Delhi Tomsk March May World War Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.