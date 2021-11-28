Over 60 People Remain Hospitalized After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Sixty-four people remain hospitalised following the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kuzbass-Kemerovo region, local authorities said on Sunday.

"Sixty-four victims of the Listvyazhnaya mine accident were taken to hospitals in Kuzbass," the statement published by local authorities said.

Of them, four are in critical condition, 14 are in moderate condition and 46 were mildly hurt.

The statement said that all victims were provided with all necessary medical care and assistance.

Those who were in need also received a consultation with a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist.

In addition, 12 people are being treated at home.

On November 25, smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground during the incident. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. Fifty-one people died, including 46 miners and 5 rescuers.