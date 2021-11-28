UrduPoint.com

Over 60 People Remain Hospitalized After Mine Accident In Southwest Siberia - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Over 60 People Remain Hospitalized After Mine Accident in Southwest Siberia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Sixty-four people remain hospitalised following the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kuzbass-Kemerovo region, local authorities said on Sunday.

"Sixty-four victims of the Listvyazhnaya mine accident were taken to hospitals in Kuzbass," the statement published by local authorities said.

Of them, four are in critical condition, 14 are in moderate condition and 46 were mildly hurt.

The statement said that all victims were provided with all necessary medical care and assistance.

Those who were in need also received a consultation with a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist.

In addition, 12 people are being treated at home.

On November 25, smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. Local authorities reported that 285 people were underground during the incident. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. Fifty-one people died, including 46 miners and 5 rescuers.

Related Topics

Accident Died Kemerovo November Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

10 minutes ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

Local Press: UAE, the future is now December 2

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.