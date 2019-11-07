Over 60 People Rescued From Distressed Boat Off Philippine Cebu Island - Reports

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued over 60 passengers and crew members of the distressed MV Siargao Princess vessel off the coastal town of Sibonga in the central Philippines, media reported on Thursday

According to the Manila Bulletin newspaper, there were 53 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

The vessel was bound for the the city of Cebu from the town of Loon in Bohol province.

"All accounted now. Sixty-three survivors out of 53 pax and 10 crew onboard for total of 63. Fifty-nine of them are now onboard MRRV 4406 en route to Cebu Port, while four are already at the shoreline of Carcar safely," commander of Coast Guard Central Visayas Ronie Gavan said, as quoted by the media.

A medical team was dispatched to the site, and the PCG will conduct an investigation.