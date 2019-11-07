UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 People Rescued From Distressed Boat Off Philippine Cebu Island - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Over 60 People Rescued From Distressed Boat Off Philippine Cebu Island - Reports

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued over 60 passengers and crew members of the distressed MV Siargao Princess vessel off the coastal town of Sibonga in the central Philippines, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued over 60 passengers and crew members of the distressed MV Siargao Princess vessel off the coastal town of Sibonga in the central Philippines, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Manila Bulletin newspaper, there were 53 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

The vessel was bound for the the city of Cebu from the town of Loon in Bohol province.

"All accounted now. Sixty-three survivors out of 53 pax and 10 crew onboard for total of 63. Fifty-nine of them are now onboard MRRV 4406 en route to Cebu Port, while four are already at the shoreline of Carcar safely," commander of Coast Guard Central Visayas Ronie Gavan said, as quoted by the media.

A medical team was dispatched to the site, and the PCG will conduct an investigation.

Related Topics

Cebu Manila Philippines SITE Media All From

Recent Stories

Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to assert more pre ..

9 minutes ago

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

16 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

31 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

38 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.