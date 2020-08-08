Over 60 People Still Missing After Beirut Explosion - Health Ministry

More than 60 people have been reported missing in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut, the Lebanese Public Health Ministry said in a report published on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) More than 60 people have been reported missing in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut, the Lebanese Public Health Ministry said in a report published on Saturday.

"Over 60 people are still considered to be missing for the fourth day after a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, which took lives of more than 150 people," the ministry said.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and since stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.