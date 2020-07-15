UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 Personnel Injured In Fire Aboard US Warship In San Diego - Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Over 60 Personnel Injured in Fire Aboard US Warship in San Diego - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Sixty-one personnel have sustained minor injuries from an ongoing fire aboard a US Navy warship docked at a naval base in southern California and challenges remain to extinguish the fire completely, Expeditionary Strike Group Three Commander Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"There have been 61 personnel - 38 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - that have been treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, apparently there are no personnel hospitalized," Sobeck said.

The Navy will conduct a thorough investigation to assess the cause of the fire and the damage to the ship, Sobeck said.

He added that there is no threat to the fuel tanks on the ship and its structure is stable and safe.

The fire erupted on Sunday morning after an explosion on the ship. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown so far.

The ship was undergoing routine maintenance operations at the naval base in San Diego. The Naval Surface Forces said the 160 sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday when the fire started have been evacuated and are accounted for.

Related Topics

Fire San Diego Sunday From

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

3 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.