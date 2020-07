Over 60 Personnel Injured in Fire Aboard US Warship in San Diego - Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Sixty-one personnel have sustained minor injuries from an ongoing fire aboard a US Navy warship docked at a naval base in southern California and challenges remain to extinguish the fire completely, Expeditionary Strike Group Three Commander Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"There have been 61 personnel - 38 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - that have been treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, apparently there are no personnel hospitalized," Sobeck said.

The Navy will conduct a thorough investigation to assess the cause of the fire and the damage to the ship, Sobeck said.

He added that there is no threat to the fuel tanks on the ship and its structure is stable and safe.

The fire erupted on Sunday morning after an explosion on the ship. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown so far.

The ship was undergoing routine maintenance operations at the naval base in San Diego. The Naval Surface Forces said the 160 sailors present on board the vessel on Sunday when the fire started have been evacuated and are accounted for.