Over 60 Police Officers Injured During Saturday Protests Across France - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) More than 60 police officers got injured in France on Saturday during nationwide protests against a bill criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, while over 80 demonstrators were arrested, the BFMTV channel reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, 62 officers had sustained injuries, including 23 in Paris. The broadcaster reported that several videos showing violent attacks on police were circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, police detained 81 protesters on Saturday. Earlier reports said that 46 people were arrested.

Overall, more than 130,000 people protested against the controversial law on Saturday, the ministry said, while the organizers have claimed that over half a million people joined the demonstrations across France.

The bill was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one-year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.

