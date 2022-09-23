MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Friday that over 60 properties and other assets worth $500 million have been seized abroad at Russia's request, despite a tense international circumstances.

"Despite the tense international agenda, the Russian prosecutor general's office currently safeguards and monitors the preservation of more than 60 real estate objects, as well as financial assets in the amount equivalent to $500 million by the competent authorities of foreign states," Krasnov said at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The official emphasized, with regards to the recovery procedures of the funds, illegally withdrawn from the country, that this is the joint work of the prosecutor's office, investigative agencies, operational services, financial intelligence, banking and fiscal control.