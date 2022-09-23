UrduPoint.com

Over 60 Properties, Assets Worth $500Mln Seized Abroad At Russia's Request - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Over 60 Properties, Assets Worth $500Mln Seized Abroad at Russia's Request - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Friday that over 60 properties and other assets worth $500 million have been seized abroad at Russia's request, despite a tense international circumstances.

"Despite the tense international agenda, the Russian prosecutor general's office currently safeguards and monitors the preservation of more than 60 real estate objects, as well as financial assets in the amount equivalent to $500 million by the competent authorities of foreign states," Krasnov said at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The official emphasized, with regards to the recovery procedures of the funds, illegally withdrawn from the country, that this is the joint work of the prosecutor's office, investigative agencies, operational services, financial intelligence, banking and fiscal control.

Related Topics

Russia Astana Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

39 minutes ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

12 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.