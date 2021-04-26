Over 60 Turkish Suspects in Probe Into Cryptocurrency Platform Taken to Court - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Sixty-two suspect detained in Turkey as part of an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex and escape of its CEO, Faruk Fatih Ozer, from the country have been taken to a court to give testimonies, media reported on Monday.

According to Turkish NTV broadcaster, besides Ozer, nine other suspects have been put on wanted list.

Last week, the Turkish Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a total of 78 arrest warrants over alleged links to Thodex, and police have carried out simultaneous raids in eight provinces. As many as 62 people were arrested.

Earlier in April, Thodex announced that the platform will not operate for five days and later closed its website. Lawyer Abdullah Usame Ceran filed a criminal complaint against Ozer, alleging aggravated fraud. Last week, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation had been launched into Thodex in connection with fraud allegations. The Turkish Ministry of Justice put Ozer on an international wanted list, who reportedly fled to Albania on April 20.

The Thodex platform has 400,000 users, of whom 390,000 are active, and over $1.2 billion in daily trading volume.