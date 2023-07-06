Open Menu

Over 60 Wildfires Put Out In Russia In Last 24 Hours, 266 Still Raging - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Over 60 wildfires have been extinguished in Russia over the last 24 hours, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in its Thursday report.

"According to the regional supervising services, for the past day, 05.07.2023, fire protection services and other engaged people have extinguished 62 forest fires, total area of 7,433 hectares (28.7 square miles) in 20 regions of Russia," the governmental agency said.

By midnight on July 5 (21:00 GMT, July 5), 266 fires were burning over a total area of more than 180,000 hectares, but being extinguished.

The largest zone affected by wildfires ” 110 fires over an area of 121,100 hectares ” were reported in the region of Yakutia, located in Russia's Far East.

Each year, the Russian authorities report from 9,000 to 35,000 forest fires over an area covering 500,000 to several million hectares. Annual losses from fires are estimated at about 20 billion rubles ($217 million).

