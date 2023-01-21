UrduPoint.com

Over 60 Women Kidnapped In Burkina Faso Freed - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Over 60 Women Kidnapped in Burkina Faso Freed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Dozens of girls and women abducted earlier this month in Burkina Faso have been released, the national RTB broadcaster reports.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the abduction of some 50 girls and women in the surroundings of Arbinda, in the northern Sahel region of Burkina Faso, on January 12 and January 13, and called for their immediate safe return.

RTB reported on Friday that 62 abducted women and four infants had been freed by the military.

Guterres had urged local authorities to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for the abduction to justice.

Burkina Faso has been struggling to counter an uprising of radical jihadists that spread into the country from neighboring Mali in 2015, affecting the Sahel region the most.

Related Topics

United Nations Mali Burkina Faso January Women 2015 From

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

3 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

4 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

4 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

4 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.