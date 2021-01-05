Over 600 Journalists in 59 Countries Died of COVID-19 in 2020 - NGO

At least 602 journalists in 59 countries died of the novel coronavirus in 2020, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) At least 602 journalists in 59 countries died of the novel coronavirus in 2020, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign said on Tuesday.

"More than 600 journalists died of Covid-19 in 59 countries in ten months in 2020, that is to say 60 per month, or two per day on average," the non-governmental organization said in a press release.

According to the statistics, Peru saw the largest number of such deaths - 93. The next on the list are Brazil (55), India (53), Mexico (45), Ecuador (42), Bangladesh (41), Italy (37), the United States (31), Pakistan (22), Turkey (17) and the United Kingdom (13).

In Russia, eight journalists have died from COVID-19.

The NGO noted that the actual number of victims in the global journalistic community is "certainly higher," as the cause of deaths is sometimes not revealed publicly.