Over 600 Migrants Come to UK in Boats in Day Setting New High of 2023 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Over 600 migrants came to the United Kingdom in small boats in a single day, setting a new daily record of the current year, according to a government report published on Monday.

On Sunday, 616 migrants crossed the English Channel in 12 boats, the report said.

The previous record was set on April 22, when 497 people arrived to the British shores in 11 boats. In total, 8,313 migrants came to the UK to find refuge since January 1, according to the report.

Last year, the total figure was slightly above 10,000, the Independent newspaper reported. Sources told the news outlet that this reduction was caused by storms in the sea and drop in the number of Albanian migrants rather than the government policy praised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Last week, Sunak said that his "stop the boats" plan was working and the migrations influx had decreased by 20% compared to 2022.

Earlier this year, the UK government made immigration agreements with a number of countries, including Rwanda, Albania and France, and banned foreign students from bringing family members to the UK as part of the new plan to reduce migration. In addition, the UK authorities took measures to cut illegal migration to the country by housing asylum seekers in barges docked off the British coast instead of hotels.

In August 2022, over 13,500 people crossed the English Channel to enter the UK illegally, which is an all-time monthly high since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2019. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million Pounds ($8.7 million) per day to house migrants in hotels.