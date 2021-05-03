UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 600 Migrants Died In Mediterranean This Year

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:06 PM

Over 600 migrants died in Mediterranean this year

More than 600 migrants, who attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea, lost their lives in 2021, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Monday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) More than 600 migrants, who attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea, lost their lives in 2021, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Monday.

Dax Roque, NRC's country director in Libya, said in a statement that another 11 migrants drowned Sunday off the coast of Libya.

"This tragedy and those before were completely avoidable, had Europe stepped up and allowed rescue missions to bring migrants and refugees to safety, rather than shifting responsibility to others," he said.

Hundreds of migrants were intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in the last week, including another 95 migrants on Sunday, he added.

Stressing that reaching Europe with safe and legal pathways is practically non-existent which pushes migrants to risk their lives, he warned more people are expected to take this "perilous journey."

Related Topics

Europe Libya Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

3 seconds ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO has set another milestone with the Spark 7 P ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

32 minutes ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

32 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.