Over 600 miners tested positive for COVID-19 in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of 679 miners have tested positive with one death in South Africa's mining sector, said the Minerals Council South Africa on Tuesday.

"Many of the cases identified in the mining industry have been identified even though the individuals are asymptomatic or show only mild symptoms," said the council in a statement.

"In some of the clusters identified in mining, up to 95 percent of those who tested positive have been asymptomatic and tested only because of effective tracking and tracing systems in place," the statement said.

The council said there are more than 230,000 miners currently back at work. Each and every one of these mineworkers was screened on their first return to work post the hard lockdown, and every worker is screened for the virus prior to every shift he or she works.

The statement noted it is true that clusters of infections have occurred, and have contributed to high incidences in particular areas.

The council pointed out that there was only one death due to COVID-19 of a mineworker of the 679 cases detected to date.

The industry is gratified that the COVID-19 death rate of miners is far lower than that for similar age groups in the country as a whole.

The council pointed out that it is not right to label the mining industry as an "epicenter" of COVID-19.

"These assertions are not only inaccurate but serve to spread fear among mineworkers and the communities in which they reside or come from," said the statement.