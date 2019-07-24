UrduPoint.com
Over 600 People Evacuated From Conflict Zone On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Red Cross

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

More than 600 people were evacuated from the conflict zone on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan where clashes had erupted earlier this week between local residents, a spokesperson for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) More than 600 people were evacuated from the conflict zone on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan where clashes had erupted earlier this week between local residents, a spokesperson for the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Kyrgyz officials, the armed conflict that left 17 of their own wounded began on Monday when residents of the Tajik exclave of Vorukh installed a flagpole at the entrance to the settlement. Residents of the nearby Kyrgyz village of Ak Say expressed outrage over the flagpole, and a verbal confrontation escalated to the use of force. Meanwhile, Tajik officials maintain that the exchange occurred after a stone tablet with the inscription "Ak Say" was erected on the territory of Vorukh.

Tajik officials claim one person was killed and 20 others injured from their side.

"Over 600 hundred people were evacuated from Ak Say to the town of Batken [in Kyrgyzstan]," the Red Cross spokesperson said.

Some of the evacuees were accommodated by their relatives and friends, while the rest were temporarily settled in educational buildings.

Vorukh is an administrative division in northern Tajikistan, but its territory is an exclave totally surrounded by Kyrgyzstan.

This section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border periodically becomes a zone of conflict between the local populations or border guards, primarily as a result of there being areas where it is impossible to determine where the border lies.

