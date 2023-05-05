UrduPoint.com

Over 600 Serbian Police Officers Searching For Suspect In Shooting Near Belgrade - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:10 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) More than 600 Serbian police officers and the country's special anti-terrorist unit are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that has taken place in the villages of Dubona and Sepsin in the Serbian municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade, media reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 13 others had suffered gunshot wounds as a result of shooting in Dubona and Sepsin. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Uros B. The man reportedly had an argument with a police officer of his age at a schoolyard, after which he took a firearm from his house, shot the officer, his sister, and one more person, and fled the scene. After that, the suspect continued shooting in the neighboring village.

Police officers are using helicopters and night vision cameras in search of the suspect, Radio Television of Serbia reported, adding that Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic and Security Intelligence Agency Director Aleksandar Vulin had arrived at the country's emergency center overnight.

Law enforcement officers consider the attack to be an act of terrorism, Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic was quoted as saying by local media.

On Wednesday, another shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded. The Serbian government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5, with Serbian education Minister Branko Ruzic calling the shooting "the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history."

