Over 600 Siberian Tigers Live In Russia, Population Growing - NGO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) There are currently more than 600 Siberian tigers in wildlife in Russia and their number continues to grow, Sergey Aramilev, the head of the non-governmental organization Siberian Tiger, told Sputnik.

Siberian tiger is one of the rarest wild cats in the world, which lives in Russia's Far East and northeastern China. Russia is systematically working on protecting the tigers along with another, even rarer species: the Amur leopard.

"We say now there are more than 600 tigers .

.. The trend is that the population is growing," Aramilev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He added that the exact number of Siberian tigers would be clear after the winter calculations.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

