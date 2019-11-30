Over 600 Syrians Cross Back From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Over 600 refugees have returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Over 600 refugees have returned to Syria from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Saturday.

"Over the past day, 614 people returned to Syria from other countries: 217 people ...

left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 397 people crossed over from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

As usual, the majority of those who came back to Syria were women and children.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the Syrian ceasefire, monitor the humanitarian situation and the repatriation of refugees.