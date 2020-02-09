UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Over 600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Over 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 637 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 134 people (40 women and 69 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 503people (151 women and 257 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose the administration led by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front and Islamic State (both banned in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Lebanon Women Sunday From Government Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

52 minutes ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

52 minutes ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

2 hours ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.