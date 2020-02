Over 600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Over 600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 637 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 134 people (40 women and 69 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 503people (151 women and 257 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syria has been ripped by an eight-year conflict between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that oppose the administration led by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and terrorist groups, such as Nusra Front and Islamic State (both banned in Russia). The latter have lost their positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.