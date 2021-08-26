Over 600 US Troops Have Departed Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) More than 600 US troops have departed Afghanistan as the evacuation continues, Fox news reporter Lucas Tomlinson said in a tweet on Thursday citing unnamed US officials.

On Wednesday, Pentagon said that the US had withdrawn about 400 troops from Afghanistan and brought the total number of personnel on the ground to approximately 5,400 people who have been brought to the country to provide security at the Kabul airport amid the massive evacuation operations.