Over 6,000 Children Hurt or Killed by Gunfire in US in 2022 - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 6,000 children in the United States have been injured or killed by gunfire this year, the non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive that tracks shooting incidents said on Tuesday.

The Gun Violence Archive found 6,023 children 17-years-old or younger were killed or injured by gunfire in 2022 - the highest number of such incidents ever recorded in the organization's nine-year history.

At least 306 children under the age of 12 have died in shootings this year and more than 1,300 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have died by gunfire.

The Gun Violence Archive said that 2022 saw the most child deaths or injuries by gunfire since the nonprofit started tracking gunfire-related information in 2014.