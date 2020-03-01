Over 6,000 Coronavirus Cases Registered Outside of China - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Over 1,300 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed outside of China in the past 24 hours, while the total number of infected outside of China has surpassed 6,000 according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are currently 6,009 confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China, of them 1,318 are new cases of COVID-19, a Saturday WHO situation report says.

There have been a total of 86 deaths from the coronavirus disease outside of China, 19 of them occurred in the past 24 hours.

According to the situation report, Mexico and San Marino reported their first coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 53 countries, apart from China, have been affected.

Over 85,400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally.