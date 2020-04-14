Over 6,000 People With Suspected Coronavirus in Moscow Treated at Home - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) More than 6,000 people with suspected coronavirus are treated at home in Moscow, and the number of cases when their condition is worsening is minimal so far, the city's health department said on Monday.

"Now more than 6,000 people are receiving treatment at home. Moreover, the number of cases of deterioration of patients' condition treated at home is minimal," it said.

If a patient's condition deteriorates they are still hospitalized, it added.