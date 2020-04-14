UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6,000 People With Suspected Coronavirus In Moscow Treated At Home - Health Department

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Over 6,000 People With Suspected Coronavirus in Moscow Treated at Home - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) More than 6,000 people with suspected coronavirus are treated at home in Moscow, and the number of cases when their condition is worsening is minimal so far, the city's health department said on Monday.

"Now more than 6,000 people are receiving treatment at home. Moreover, the number of cases of deterioration of patients' condition treated at home is minimal," it said.

If a patient's condition deteriorates they are still hospitalized, it added.

Related Topics

Moscow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

40 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

14 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

55 minutes ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

55 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.