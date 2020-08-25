Over 6,000 Russian Servicemen Take Part in Military Drills - Western Military District

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) More than 6,000 servicemen are holding military drills in Russia's Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions, the press service of the Western Military District informs.

"Today, a bilateral command-staff exercise involving the Baltic Fleet and the combined army forces has started in the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions," the Western Military District said in a statement on Monday.

Commander of the Western Military District Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev said that around 6,000 servicemen and about 1,500 units of military equipment and weaponry, combat ships, planes and helicopters, are involved in the drills.