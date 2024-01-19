Over 60,000 birds winter in north China nature reserve

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- More than 60,000 birds have been spotted in a nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

During the 2023-2024 water bird monitoring operations conducted recently, the staff spotted 70 species of birds in the Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve, said Zhang Yuguang with the reserve.

The birds include some species under first-class national protection, such as the Baer's pochards and great bustards, a wary species which was spotted in the reserve for the first time since 2021, said Zhang.

An Chunlin, an expert with Hebei provincial forestry and grassland bureau, said that, while this winter is colder than usual, there are still more than 60,000 birds wintering in the reserve, which provides them with a good habitat and abundant food.

An added that the survey results reflect improvements in the reserve's ecological environment and its achievements in ecological protection.