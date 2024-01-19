Open Menu

Over 60,000 Birds Winter In North China Nature Reserve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Over 60,000 birds winter in north China nature reserve

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- More than 60,000 birds have been spotted in a nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

During the 2023-2024 water bird monitoring operations conducted recently, the staff spotted 70 species of birds in the Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve, said Zhang Yuguang with the reserve.

The birds include some species under first-class national protection, such as the Baer's pochards and great bustards, a wary species which was spotted in the reserve for the first time since 2021, said Zhang.

An Chunlin, an expert with Hebei provincial forestry and grassland bureau, said that, while this winter is colder than usual, there are still more than 60,000 birds wintering in the reserve, which provides them with a good habitat and abundant food.

An added that the survey results reflect improvements in the reserve's ecological environment and its achievements in ecological protection.

Related Topics

Water China Hengshui

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

19 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

44 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

55 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

21 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

23 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago

More Stories From World