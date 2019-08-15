UrduPoint.com
Over 60,000 Donbas Residents Have Applied For Russian Citizenship - Interior Ministry

Over 60,000 Donbas Residents Have Applied for Russian Citizenship - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) More than 60,000 Donbas residents have applied for Russian citizenship, positive decisions were made on 25,000 applications, Police Maj. Gen. Valentina Kazakova, head of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Migration Department, told reporters Thursday.

"More than 60,000 residents of the DPR and LPR have applied, the decisions were made to grant citizenship to 25,000 people," Kazakova said.

