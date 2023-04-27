Over 60,000 Russians Arrived in Georgia in 2022 - Georgian Statistical Service

Over 60,000 Russians arrived in Georgia in 2022, which was over one third more than the total number of Russians who arrived in the country last year, the Georgian National Statistics Office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Over 60,000 Russians arrived in Georgia in 2022, which was over one third more than the total number of Russians who arrived in the country last year, the Georgian National Statistics Office said on Thursday.

"The number of immigrants increased by 142.9 percent, amounting to 179,778 persons," the office said in a statement, adding that 62,304 people were citizens of Russia.

In addition, among those who entered the territory of Georgia were also 54,405 Georgians, 20,716 Ukrainians, and 13,361 Belarusians, the statement noted.

At the same time, 100,802 citizens of Georgia and almost 6,000 citizens of Russia left the country in 2022, the statement read.

The total number of people who left Georgia was 125,269, which is 25.3% more than in 2021, the office said.

"As of January 1, 2023, the population of Georgia equals 3 736.4 thousand persons, registering a 1.3 percent increase from the previous year," the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21, which prompted a new wave of departures from the country, primarily to neighboring ones such as Georgia.