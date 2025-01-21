Open Menu

Over 60,000 Urban Renewal Projects Launched In China In 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Over 60,000 urban renewal projects launched in China in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) China initiated over 60,000 urban renewal projects in 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to transform cities into more resilient and intelligent areas that are desirable to live in, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Tuesday.

These projects drew a total investment of 2.9 trillion Yuan (about 404.4 billion U.S. Dollars) and have begun to show significant results, according to the ministry.

Local governments have intensified support for urban renewal by introducing measures in areas such as land use and planning, along with fiscal, tax and financial assistance, the ministry said.

For instance, 12 provincial-level regions have issued nearly 100 billion yuan in special bonds to fund urban renewal, while 28 cities have allocated dedicated funds for the initiative.

Various localities have also explored ways to attract social capital participation, such as government-enterprise cooperation, franchising and enterprise contracting, the ministry added.

Earlier this month, an executive meeting of China's State Council outlined the latest priorities for urban renewal, urging governments at all levels to focus on renovating old neighborhoods and factories, as well as transforming shantytowns.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of upgrading urban infrastructure, restoring urban ecosystems and preserving urban historical and cultural heritage.

Recent Stories

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

30 seconds ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

4 minutes ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

4 minutes ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

1 hour ago
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

1 hour ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

2 hours ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

3 hours ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From World