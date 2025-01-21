Over 60,000 Urban Renewal Projects Launched In China In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) China initiated over 60,000 urban renewal projects in 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to transform cities into more resilient and intelligent areas that are desirable to live in, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Tuesday.
These projects drew a total investment of 2.9 trillion Yuan (about 404.4 billion U.S. Dollars) and have begun to show significant results, according to the ministry.
Local governments have intensified support for urban renewal by introducing measures in areas such as land use and planning, along with fiscal, tax and financial assistance, the ministry said.
For instance, 12 provincial-level regions have issued nearly 100 billion yuan in special bonds to fund urban renewal, while 28 cities have allocated dedicated funds for the initiative.
Various localities have also explored ways to attract social capital participation, such as government-enterprise cooperation, franchising and enterprise contracting, the ministry added.
Earlier this month, an executive meeting of China's State Council outlined the latest priorities for urban renewal, urging governments at all levels to focus on renovating old neighborhoods and factories, as well as transforming shantytowns.
The meeting also emphasized the importance of upgrading urban infrastructure, restoring urban ecosystems and preserving urban historical and cultural heritage.
Recent Stories
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 324 minutes ago
-
Gauff stunned as Djokovic, Alcaraz square up in Melbourne blockbuster14 minutes ago
-
Trump signs order to pull US from WHO, citing funding disparities14 minutes ago
-
Chelsea beat Wolves to return to Premier League top four14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results14 minutes ago
-
Trump fires four officials in first Truth Social post since inauguration14 minutes ago
-
Zverev beats Paul and a feather to reach Melbourne semis24 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: officials34 minutes ago
-
Asian markets swing as Trump revives tariff fears on taking office44 minutes ago
-
Trump unleashes first day blitz with promise of new 'golden age'44 minutes ago
-
Afghan Taliban government announces prisoner swap with US44 minutes ago
-
Overall scale of China's manufacturing industry tops world for 15 consecutive years1 hour ago