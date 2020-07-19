UrduPoint.com
Over 600,000 COVID-19 Deaths Now Confirmed Worldwide - Johns Hopkins University

Sun 19th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

Over 600,000 COVID-19 Deaths Now Confirmed Worldwide - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 600,000 while the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide stands at over 14.2 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 00:01 GMT on Sunday, there are 600,435 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed globally, while the total number of cases is 14,210,040.

The United States, Brazil and India are the top three countries in terms of the number of confirmed cases. The United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom have the highest death tolls from COVID-19.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally surpassed 13 million. The global death toll stood at over 570,000 on Monday.

