Over 6.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Over 6.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 259,000 suspected carriers across the country are under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 259,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 205,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Russia has confirmed over 242,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 2,212 fatalities and 48,003 recoveries.