UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 62 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 AM

Over 62 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 62 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 04:50 Moscow time on Tuesday (01:50 GMT) , there are 62,147,874 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,450,326. The number of recovered individuals stands at 339,755,287.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. France comes fourth and Russia is fifth.

Earlier this week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 13 million. More than 266,000 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the US.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia France Died Brazil United States All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

6 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

6 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

7 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

7 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

7 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.