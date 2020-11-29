Over 62 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 62 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 04:50 Moscow time on Tuesday (01:50 GMT) , there are 62,147,874 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,450,326. The number of recovered individuals stands at 339,755,287.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. France comes fourth and Russia is fifth.

Earlier this week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 13 million. More than 266,000 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the US.