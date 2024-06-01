Over 62,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has welcomed 62,148 pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah under both government and private schemes since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation on May 9, the Ministry of Religious Affairs reported on Saturday.

“So far, 46,648 pilgrims have arrived via 185 flights under the government scheme, while 15,500 have arrived under the private scheme,” said Muhammad Umer Butt, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

An additional 22,090 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to arrive in Makkah over the next nine days, he added.

This year, the PHM will host over 70,105 pilgrims under the government scheme and more than 80,000 under the private scheme. Currently, over 13,000 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under private schemes.

With the cooperation of Saudi authorities, around 33,500 Pakistani pilgrims have visited Riaz Al-Jannah in Madinah.

The PHM is utilizing mobile apps, two toll-free helplines, and four WhatsApp numbers to address pilgrims’ complaints.

Additionally, the spokesman said two central hospitals and a dozen dispensaries in the Haram are providing medical facilities to pilgrims, with 322 doctors and medical staff on duty.

The PHM’s main hospitals are equipped with modern facilities, including ambulances, laboratories, X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, minor operating theatres and separate wards for men and women.

A total of 511 Hajj Moavineen, including Pakistani civilians and uniformed personnel, are working to provide pilgrims with travel, accommodation, and food facilities.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has 152 officers and supporting staff working in various departments, including the control room, Madinah and Jeddah airports, the lost and found department, the Madinah departure cell, the monitoring cell, and the accounts and administration departments.

In the past 23 days, 122 pilgrims have been reunited with their families, and 770 dislocated bags and purses, as well as 169 wheelchairs, have been returned to their owners.

The Ministry has resolved 570 food-related complaints, 1,450 accommodation complaints, and 388 transportation complaints during this period.

The Haram Guides, deployed at the entrance points of the Haram e Makki, have provided guidance to pilgrims 24,639 times in reaching their destinations.