Over 625,000 Tonnes of Food Transported From Ukraine by Sea - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) More than 625,000 tonnes of food have been transported by 25 vessels from Ukraine, Russian National Defense Control Center head Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"A total of 625,050 tonnes of food, including 487,463 tonnes of corn, 50,301 tonnes of flour, 11,000 tonnes of soybeans, 13,250 tonnes of sunflower oil, 41,622 tonnes of wheat, 2,914 tonnes of sunflower and 18,500 tonnes of feed," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

He added that 52 foreign ships from 14 countries remained blocked in the ports of Kherson, Mikolaiv, Chornomorsk, Ochakiv, Odesa and Yuzhne.

Ukraine is a major exporter of food. The Russian military operation resulted in the blockade of Ukrainian ports and the international community made efforts to revive the food exports from the country.