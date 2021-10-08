UrduPoint.com

Over 629,000 Domestic Workers In Zambia, Majority In Informal Sector

LUSAKA, Zambia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Zambia has more than 629,000 domestic workers, most of whom are in the informal sector, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Thursday, calling for extra efforts to integrate informal sector workers into the formal sector.

"Domestic workers are not recognized enough as they are neglected because they are not provided with better prospects," ILO representative Marisa Kalima said at an event to mark World Day for Decent Work, observed annually on Oct. 7.

She said such workers are "unfortunately not given fair income and social security despite their contributions to national development." Nkole Chishimba, president of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), urged the government to set a target for creation of jobs so that informal workers can become part of the formal sector.

"Creation of formal employment is the only way to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

According to Chishimba, around 200 million jobs were lost across the globe due to the COVID-19 and research indicates that 100 million more could be eliminated if governments fail to draw up proper plans.Job creation was at the center of President Hakainde Hichilema's electoral campaign.

In office for a little over a month now, Hichilema has promised to outline measures to boost employment in the country of some 18 million when his government presents its first budget later in October.

